Scottish teenager surpasses one of Luke Littler's darts records at the age of 15

HQ

Luke Littler's record of the youngest player ever to win a match at the World Darts Championship, organised by the World Darts Federation, has been surpassed by a 15-year-old, the Scottish Mitchell Lawrie. In 2022, Littler made it to the round of 32 at the age of 15, one month before turning 16.

Lawrie, however, just turned 15 last month, claimed his first senior title at 14 and has already won 3-0 against Tomoya Maruyama in the first round match on Sunday of the World Darts Championship, averaging 90 and hitting one ten-darter.

Littler's rise was has been spectacular, winning nine Professional Darts Corporation major (six of them in 2025) and becoming World No. 1 of the PDC at the age of 18. He was asked about Lawrie and admitted that he's thought about his record being taken: "He's a very, very good player at such a young age like myself" (via Sky Sports). "He's got to wait years for the Development Tour. But for now, he's just got to keep at it because he's got to wait. But there's plenty of opportunities out there for now for tournaments to go and win."