Scottish player Maria McAneny breaks Guinness World Record for fastest goal in women's football history

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Maria McAneny, 21-year-old Scottish midfielder for Celtic, was awarded a Guinness World Record for quickest goal of all-time in women's football: it only took her 4.10 seconds to score a goal. It happened during a Scottish Women's Premier League match on December 22, 2025, against reigning champions Hibernian.

The goal came immediately after kick-off: McAneny shot from the middle of the pitch and flew at an impossible height for the goalkeeper, leaving the opposing team stunned. Celtic went on to win the match 2-1.

The goal has been recognised by Guinness World Records as the fastest in women's professional football, and was awarded the distinction this week. McAneny explained that she didn't practice, it was "just a spur-of-the-moment thing.

"There was a Plan B, but I said to Saoirse that I'm going to go for it and thankfully it went in. It's a great feeling, and it's definitely not an achievement I ever thought I'd have. It hasn't really set in, to be fair."

Maria McAneny has contributed with 13 goals and five assists for Celtic, and has already been called for international football with Scotland and will also return for next month's FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Belgium.