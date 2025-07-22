Scottish ice hockey player Gary Kelly, 19, dies falling from balcony in Ibiza

HQ

Gary Kelly, a 19-year-old Scottish ice hockey player, has died in Ibiza, falling from a hotel balcony. The fatal accident happened at the Ibiza Rocks Hotel on Monday. His club, Dundee Stars, published an statement. "We send our thoughts and condolences to Gary's family, partner, and all his friends at this extremely difficult time".

Dundee described Kelly as "hugely talented and charismatic, who had a great future ahead of him. His loss will impact many in the ice hockey community and beyond. He will be sadly missed."

According to local authorities, the death was accidental. But it is the second death that happens at that hotel in the same circumstances. On July 7, another Scottish man, 26-years-old, also fell to his death from a balcony, which prompted the hotel to cancel its music and eventa programme.

"Our priority is to support those affected and their loved ones during this incredibly difficult time, and to fully assist the authorities with their investigations. The safety and wellbeing of our guests has, and always will remain, our highest priority", the hotel said (via The Guardian).