Scottish Government to support a national games strategy

Scotland is set to become the first part of the United Kingdom to have a government-backed national games strategy. As per Scottish Games, it has been revealed that the strategy will look to recognise the value that video games present to the economy, all while looking to support creators and to develop a more successful games ecosystem in the country.

The strategy will also look to create a foundation that can better support the sector's growth in the country, which is also hoping to expand and see crossover in the film and TV, healthcare, manufacturing, immersive technology, and metaverse sectors too.

Shona Robinson, deputy first minister of Scotland stated, "The Scottish Government recognises the contribution that the sector already makes and the potential it has to contribute further social, cultural and economic benefits. That is why I have backed the industry to create a National Action Plan for Games in Scotland that boosts and accelerates growth and job creation, as well as amplifying the global reputation of one of Scotland's most promising and diverse sectors."

As part of this effort, there will be a slate of workshops hosted across Scotland online and in-person in the near future.