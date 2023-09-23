Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Scottish Game Awards will be opened by the country's First Minister

Huzma Yousaf will be kicking off the awards ceremony.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We're getting to that time of the year when awards ceremonies around the world start preparing to take place. For the games sector, arguably the two biggest, The Game Awards and the BAFTA Game Awards, will take place in December and then April 2024, respectively. But ahead of those two we have the Scottish Game Awards, which is planned as part of Scottish Games Week and set to take place on October 27, 2023.

With this ceremony coming up, the panel for the awards has been announced, as has the individual who will be opening the event live. This responsibility will fall to Scottish First Minister, Huzma Yousaf, who will be present and looking to show how important the game development sector is becoming to Scotland and its government.

In terms of the panel for the event, this will feature some recognisable names from around the games world. On top of Chris Scullion returning to chair the event, the panel will be made up of:


  • Brian Baird - Technical Director, Bethesda

  • Lauren Bergin - News Editor, PCGamesN

  • Natalie Don - MSP, Renfrewshire North & West

  • Joe Donnelly - Features Editor, Games Radar

  • Keza Macdonald - Games Editor, The Guardian

  • Neil Mackay - Journalist/Columnist, The Herald

  • Jordan Middler - Staff Writer, Podcast Host, Videogames Chronicle

  • Brian McNicoll - Head of Entrepreneurship, University of Dundee

Will you be watching the Scottish Game Awards?

Scottish Game Awards will be opened by the country's First Minister


Loading next content