Scottish Game Awards will be opened by the country's First Minister

We're getting to that time of the year when awards ceremonies around the world start preparing to take place. For the games sector, arguably the two biggest, The Game Awards and the BAFTA Game Awards, will take place in December and then April 2024, respectively. But ahead of those two we have the Scottish Game Awards, which is planned as part of Scottish Games Week and set to take place on October 27, 2023.

With this ceremony coming up, the panel for the awards has been announced, as has the individual who will be opening the event live. This responsibility will fall to Scottish First Minister, Huzma Yousaf, who will be present and looking to show how important the game development sector is becoming to Scotland and its government.

In terms of the panel for the event, this will feature some recognisable names from around the games world. On top of Chris Scullion returning to chair the event, the panel will be made up of:



Brian Baird - Technical Director, Bethesda



Lauren Bergin - News Editor, PCGamesN



Natalie Don - MSP, Renfrewshire North & West



Joe Donnelly - Features Editor, Games Radar



Keza Macdonald - Games Editor, The Guardian



Neil Mackay - Journalist/Columnist, The Herald



Jordan Middler - Staff Writer, Podcast Host, Videogames Chronicle



Brian McNicoll - Head of Entrepreneurship, University of Dundee



