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23-year-old Scottish cyclist Oscar Onley has withdrawn from Tour de France 2026, because of the fall he suffered during the Tour Auvergne-Rhône AlpeS, in the sixth stage, on June 12. His team, Netcompany INEOS, where he joined this year, said he suffered "a significant shoulder injury" and is in rehabilitation, making encouraging progresss.

Onley finished fourth overall in Tour de France last year with Team Picnic-PostNL. "I'm gutted not to be able to line up for the Tour de France this year. My focus is now on recovering and getting my shoulder in a good place, but I'm really motivated to try and make something out of this season", said the Scot.

During the Tour Auvergne-Rhône Alpe, he crossed above the safety barrier on a mountain descent, and could have had a much serious, or fatal fall had he not hit a tree that stopped his fall. Onley even managed to finish that day's race, but withdrew with a discolated shoulder d the winner but did not start again the next day due in particular to a shoulder injury.

This year, Onley won a stage at the Paris-Nice and was fourth overall in Volta ao Algarve.