Scott Snyder isn't ending Absolute Batman anytime soon

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Absolute Batman, the centrepiece of DC's new Absolute Universe as shown by its readership, isn't going anywhere anytime soon. While Absolute Batman does have an end, the reinterpretation of a massive, working-class Batman has a plan dozens of issues ahead.

At least, that's according to Scott Snyder, who in a recent livestream (via CBR) confirmed that Absolute Batman is planned all the way through issue #50.

"We have it planned through #50, and that's not the end. It's just like, it's the end of the first big cycle, about Batman becoming who he needs to be, fighting Joker. So it's kind of like one giant first year in his life, you know?" Snyder said.

It's unknown whether after that first year is wrapped whether it will lead to a closure on Absolute Batman's story, but we won't have to worry about that for a while. Absolute Batman issue #50 won't drop until the end of 2028, if the current pace of comics is to continue.