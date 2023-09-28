Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Scott Pilgrim The Anime

Scott Pilgrim's anime looks as stylish as the movie in new clip

The series will launch on the 17th of November.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Scott Pilgrim's anime adaptation is one of Netflix's most-anticipated releases for the rest of the year. Combining the cast of the 2010 film with the stylised visuals that had fans fall in love with the original graphic novels, it looks like a dream come true for many.

Now, we've seen our first clip, which shows the titular Scott Pilgrim trying to force a circumstance where he can meet Ramona Flowers. It seems that we're taking a trip back into the past in this anime, as Scott orders a DVD from Netflix, knowing Ramona is going to deliver it.

With some great visual gags and the heightened style that animation offers, the series will both be a great accompaniment to the live-action movie while offering something else for fans who've seen the film more times than they can count, by the looks of things.

Will you be watching the Scott Pilgrim anime?

HQ
Scott Pilgrim The Anime

Related texts



Loading next content