Scott Pilgrim's anime looks as stylish as the movie in new clip

Scott Pilgrim's anime adaptation is one of Netflix's most-anticipated releases for the rest of the year. Combining the cast of the 2010 film with the stylised visuals that had fans fall in love with the original graphic novels, it looks like a dream come true for many.

Now, we've seen our first clip, which shows the titular Scott Pilgrim trying to force a circumstance where he can meet Ramona Flowers. It seems that we're taking a trip back into the past in this anime, as Scott orders a DVD from Netflix, knowing Ramona is going to deliver it.

With some great visual gags and the heightened style that animation offers, the series will both be a great accompaniment to the live-action movie while offering something else for fans who've seen the film more times than they can count, by the looks of things.

Will you be watching the Scott Pilgrim anime?