Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game will return in January

Back when Ubisoft confirmed that Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game would return to digital stores after being delisted six years ago we were told to expect it this holiday. Well, it's December 7, so tonight's announcement shouldn't be a big surprise.

Ubisoft has decided to delay Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition, but the good news is that we won't have to wait much longer. The game is now set to return with all of its downloadable content on January 14.