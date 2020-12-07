Oscar Isaac MGSIGI 3 releaseCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5Phil SpencerPS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game will return in January

Even a revival has to bend a knee to Covid-19.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Back when Ubisoft confirmed that Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game would return to digital stores after being delisted six years ago we were told to expect it this holiday. Well, it's December 7, so tonight's announcement shouldn't be a big surprise.

Ubisoft has decided to delay Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition, but the good news is that we won't have to wait much longer. The game is now set to return with all of its downloadable content on January 14.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy