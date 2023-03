Scott Pilgrim vs. The World is still one of the better video game adaptations out there, which is really impressive considering it is over a decade old at this point. But, Netflix has decided that we need more Scott Pilgrim in our lives, and is working on an anime based on the iconic beat'em up.

While we still don't know when the series will be landing on the streamer, Netflix has now announced the cast for the show, and it has a ton of original cast members. Check out the cast below:



Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim



Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers



Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel



Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells



Chris Evans as Lucas Lee



Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim



Brie Larson as Envy Adams



Alison Pill as Kim Pine



Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers



Brendan Routh as Todd Ingram



Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves



Johnny Simmons as Young Neil



Mark Webber as Stephen Stills



Mae Whitman as Roxie Richter



Ellen Wong as Knives Chau