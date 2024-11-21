English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will not get a second season

The animated show has not been greenlit for a return by Netflix.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

If you were hoping that you'd be seeing more Scott Pilgrim Takes Off in the future, we have some bad news for you. Bryan Lee O'Malley, creator of Scott Pilgrim, has affirmed that the show has not been picked up for a second season and that Netflix is done with the project.

O'Malley confirmed as much in a post on X, where he stated: "Anyway, we were recently informed that the show will NOT return. As you know, we only intended one season, and called in a lot of favors to make it happen, so making more would have been nearly impossible. Still, I know some of you have been holding out hope."

This isn't the final nail in the coffin of the series however, as O'Malley does also affirm that Netflix only has a period of exclusivity for the project and not complete ownership, so once that runs out it will be up to production giant Universal to decide what the future holds for this animated Scott Pilgrim alternative.

Are you disappointed to hear that Scott Pilgrim Takes Off won't return?

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Related texts

0
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
SERIES. Written by Ben Lyons

The iconic tale is back in an new medium and with a returning all-star cast bringing it to life.



Loading next content