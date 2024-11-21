Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will not get a second season

HQ

If you were hoping that you'd be seeing more Scott Pilgrim Takes Off in the future, we have some bad news for you. Bryan Lee O'Malley, creator of Scott Pilgrim, has affirmed that the show has not been picked up for a second season and that Netflix is done with the project.

O'Malley confirmed as much in a post on X, where he stated: "Anyway, we were recently informed that the show will NOT return. As you know, we only intended one season, and called in a lot of favors to make it happen, so making more would have been nearly impossible. Still, I know some of you have been holding out hope."

This isn't the final nail in the coffin of the series however, as O'Malley does also affirm that Netflix only has a period of exclusivity for the project and not complete ownership, so once that runs out it will be up to production giant Universal to decide what the future holds for this animated Scott Pilgrim alternative.

Are you disappointed to hear that Scott Pilgrim Takes Off won't return?