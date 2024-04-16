Scott Pilgrim takes off creator isn't a fan of streamers releasing all episodes at once

The Scott Pilgrim character was originally created by Bryan Lee O'Malley, but for the recent streaming hit Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, O'Malley teamed up with Netflix and BenDavid Grabinski in order to bring the animated project to life.

However, even if the show won over fans and critics, Grabinski isn't exactly happy with how it released. In an X/Twitter post the creator outlined his thoughts on streaming dumps.

"As someone who had his whole season drop all at once at the same time... it's the dumbest shit ever," wrote Grabinski.

Some streamers are opting for different ways to throw out their shows rather than just have all episodes pop up at once. Disney+ often takes on a weekly release schedule for its bigger shows, and Netflix has notably been opting to release some shows in parts. Prime Video is a bit of a mixed bag, as some shows release episodes weekly while Fallout dropped everything at once.

How do you like to watch shows?