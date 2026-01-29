Scott Pilgrim EX sets March release date

HQ

The nostalgic beat 'em up Scott Pilgrim EX has set its release date, and it's joining an increasingly busy March as it reveals two new characters being added to its roster. Matthew Patel and Robot-01 are joining the line-up, as they'll seek to save Toronto from vegans, robots, and demons.

For the latter two enemy types, it seems Patel and Robot-01 are going to be fighting against their former allies. Patel famously summoned demons to aid him in his fight against Scott, and one look at Robot-01 will tell you that he could have easily blended in with the robot enemies.

Featuring a brand-new story by Scott Pilgrim's original creator Bryan Lee O'Malley, Scott Pilgrim EX lets us once again return to a Toronto packed with odd characters and people bursting into loose change when they're defeated. With seven characters available to play, and 4-player co-op included, Scott Pilgrim EX looks like it's going to be taking us back to the heady days of couch co-op brawlers this March.