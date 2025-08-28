Scott Pilgrim EX Hands-On Preview: Somebody bring me my board!

HQ

Following a brief dominance of popular culture in the late 2000s and early 2010s, it seems like Scott Pilgrim might just be fully back. The Netflix miniseries Scott Pilgrim Takes Off was a great alternate reality look at the modern classic graphic novel story, and now we have Scott Pilgrim EX as another dose of cartoony visuals and arcade action hitting our screens.

At Gamescom, Scott Pilgrim EX consisted of my very last appointment, and what a way to end the show. After dashing from hall to hall, getting stuck in lines and profusely apologising for even a couple of minutes of lateness, it was nice just to sit down on a couch and play a co-op beat 'em up. It felt like a perfect weekend experience, and while I probably was tired enough to enjoy watching paint dry at the end of Gamescom, I was glad that I had the visual treat of Scott Pilgrim EX.

Scott Pilgrim EX sees the city of Toronto taken over by demons, vegans, and robots. This doesn't kick Scott into action, though, as he only decides to start kicking butt again when his bandmates are stolen by shadowy forces. He, Ramona, Roxie, and Lucas team up to get the band back together, and of course have to fight down wave after wave of the three enemy factions taking over the city.

The story seems to be nicely distant from the main Scott Pilgrim canon, while also giving us all of the characters we're familiar with as well as some new faces. A perfect spin-off setup, really, where you don't need to concern yourself with how everything fits in. There wasn't much narrative to experience in my play session, but I did spot the beginnings of a fun story that seems very much to fit with the atmosphere of Scott Pilgrim. The fact that Bryan Lee O'Malley was on board for helping out with the narrative is a huge win, and adds that extra level of authenticity.

Scott Pilgrim EX plays like a lot of other beat 'em up brawlers, but looks visually distinct. Its pixelated style combines the best of the graphic novel looks with classic games, and it's a joy to explore the substantial map Tribute Games has made. Every character, new or old, has their distinctive style and it's difficult not to get nostalgic when you're playing Scott Pilgrim EX if you read the graphic novel series back in the day.

As mentioned, the gameplay is largely what you'd expect. Hit the light attack button for quicker combos, and combine it with the heavy attack for some special combo animations. Each character also has their own special ability, which can alter the course of a fight. Lucas Lee, for example, stuns every enemy on the screen with his many stunt doubles (get it? Stun-t doubles??) which comes in really handy if you're beginning to get overwhelmed. You can also pick up and throw enemies as well as items you find on the ground for some extra depth to the combat. Scott Pilgrim EX doesn't appear to allow for a lot of variety in what you can do as each character, but it instead focuses on a Saturday morning cartoon feeling to its gameplay. No pressure, no rush. You just push the buttons and watch the cool things happen on screen before you.

There is some extra variety in the items that you can buy from stores and pick up on your runs, as they'll influence the stats of your characters. In the short time I had with the game, it was honestly quite hard to see any major change from the buffs items gave me, but I can imagine over time you'll see more of a serious boost as you get to collect more items.

Scott Pilgrim EX is not the deepest brawler I've played recently, but it succeeds in the most-important aspect of this genre, which is enjoyability. The game is simply fun to pick up and play. It's also a faithful addition to the Scott Pilgrim universe, which is going to be doubly welcome for fans of the film, Netflix series, or graphic novels. Punching vegans, demons, dinosaurs and robots was a blast and I can imagine this game easily slotting into an evening where I want to shut my brain off and just bash people's heads in with Lucas' skateboard.