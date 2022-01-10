Scott Pilgrim becomes anime on Netflix

HQ

After a successful feature film, it's time for Scott Pilgrim to take on the anime format. Variety now announces that Netflix is working on an anime based on the comic book phenomenon, and Scott Pilgrim creator Bryan Lee O'Malley will serve as screenwriter.

O'Malley will also serve as executive producer alongside BenDavid Grabinski, who will also be the series' showrunner. Edgar Wright, who made the film adaptation, will produce and Science SARU will animate it. This will be one of many anime efforts by the streaming service, which also plans to make anime shows based on The Terminator, Splinter Cell, Far Cry and Army of the Dead.

