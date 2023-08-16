Scott Pilgrim anime gets its first teaser trailer

HQ

Scott Pilgrim's anime adaptation has just got its first teaser trailer, and a release date confirmation. It'll launch on Netflix on the 17th of November.

For fans of the graphic novel, Scott Pilgrim's new anime looks to be an animated version of the original material, complete with new voiceovers from a returning cast featured in the live-action movie.

With fast-paced action, quick and clever dialogue, if you've watched the 2010 film, read the graphic novels, or are just looking for a new anime to dig into, this one looks to be worth the watch.