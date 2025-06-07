Scott Pilgrim and Ramona Flowers return with a new beat 'em up game by Tribute Games

HQ

Scott Pilgrim starred in a emblematic beat 'em up game in 2010. Fifteen years later, Scott Pilgrim and Ramona Flowers are coming back, with a new game by the experts of Tribute Games (TMNT Shredder's Revenge, Marvel Cosmic Invation), and with a new original story by Bryan Lee O'Malley, creator of Scott Pilgrim.

The new game, Scott Pilgrim EX, comes with 4 player co-op, seven different playable characters, and the same beautiful retro aesthetic of the original game by Ubisoft, but naturally improved, including some anime cutscenes.

Scott Pilgrim EX is launching next year, 2026, coming to PC and consoles.