Scotland sets up a national body for esports

A Community Interest Company (CIC) in Scotland has announced and launched an official national esports body for the country. The aim of the organisation will be to grow and develop competitive gaming in Scotland, with an emphasis on supporting all fans, from casual gamers to signed professionals.

Known as Scottish Esports, in its mission statement we're told, "We aim to provide a platform where gamers and businesses can thrive, encourage collaboration, and raise the profile of esports across the country. Although playing video games is a popular activity, across all ages and facilitates accessibility for all, it lacks the support and national recognition it deserves."

Scottish Esports will be supported with educational efforts and resources, plus in-person events and workshops all in an effort to grow and develop a more substantial esports community in the country. Speaking about this, CEO Mark McCready adds:

"By delivering national-scale stability, we're committed to creating a welcoming, safe, and inclusive space where players and teams of all levels can thrive and feel supported. It's an exciting time for us all to inspire the next generation to learn and explore esports in a more encouraging and positive environment."

The hope with this company is to establish Scotland as a leader in the esports industry.