Scotland has achieved the feat of qualifying for World Cup for the first time since 1998, and they did it in the most epic way: coming from behind and winning in the injury time. Scotland beat Denmark 4-2 in a thrillingh match at the Hampden Park in Glasgow, a match that started with an spectacular bicycle kick by Scott McTominay, the Napoli midfielder.

The match was then equalised by Rasmus Hojlund from the penalty line, but Rasmus Kristensen was sen off. Scotland managed to take the lead again but Patrick Dorgu put the 2-2 that was enough for Denmark to qualify for World Cup.

But Scotland finally made their numeric superiority count in the injury time, with two goals in 93rd and 99th minute. The last goal, by Kenny McLean, was a shocking shot from halfway line, that put the icing of the cake of a thrilling match that puts Scotland in World Cup for the first time since 1998.

That year, Scotland did not go beyond group stage with one draw and two loses, finishing in 27th position. There will be be time to think about that, now it's time to celebrate that the World Cup dream is alive... while the Danish will have to fight in the play-offs.