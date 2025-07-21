Scotland calls for nationwide seagull summit over fears of death

HQ

The latest news on Scotland. The Scottish Conservative party is looking to take a stand against the growing rise of airborne attackers plaguing the country. In a recent debate, former Tory leader Douglas Ross spoke up and mentioned that something must be done about the number of violent seagulls that inhabit the country.

As per Sky News, Ross went as far as to state that gulls had become a "nuisance" and that they pose a "growing problem" for the country, which was only exacerbated by another Conservative representative, Rachael Hamilton, who explained that gulls are leaving Scots "scared, attacked, and traumatised".

The Tory party is looking for a Seagull Summit to be held to properly determine a solution for its avian attackers, something that agriculture minister Jim Fairlie promised would happen in the North of Scotland, even if the Conservatives are hoping for it to become a Scotland-wide event.