Scorsese Slams modern moviegoers: Too loud, too distracting

Do you feel that today's moviegoers can't behave, ruining the cinema experience with loud chatter and glowing phone screens? You're not alone — Martin Scorsese is one of many who agree with you. In fact, the legendary director has stopped going to the movies altogether because of it.

In an interview with film critic Peter Travers, the 82-year-old filmmaker explained that today's audiences simply destroy the experience. People talking on the phone, having loud conversations, running out for snacks — it's all too distracting to properly enjoy a film.

Scorsese does acknowledge that he, like the interviewer, was once young and guilty of chatting during screenings. But back then, he says, the conversations were always about the film and there was a deeper respect for the experience and the people around you.

He also believes that etiquette in general has declined — not least due to the rise of streaming services, but also because of the pandemic. People have become used to watching films at home and now bring that casual attitude with them to the theater, with little regard for those around them.

Loud debates, thrown food, and even fights in the theater have become common. Some movies (like Minecraft) have even embraced the chaos as part of the "culture" — all in an effort to draw crowds and turn it into an "experience."

What's your take on modern moviegoer behavior? Do you agree with Scorsese?