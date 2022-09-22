Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Little Orpheus
      Scorn's horrifying prologue shown in new walkthrough video

      The H.R. Giger inspired horror title is coming in a month.

      Scorn looked absolutely frightening from the first time we saw it back in 2020 with terrifying environments created with inspiration from the Alien creator H. R. Giger. The plan was to launch it around the release of Xbox Series S/X, but it was delayed as a result of the pandemic, which also caused a second delay as the ambitions for the game grew.

      On October 21, it's finally time to play Scorn and experience what seems to be one of the most horrifying games we've ever seen. Now we've got a good look at the prologue of the game in an eight-minute long video, which you can check out below (it's not for the faint-hearted!). It launches for PC and Xbox Series S/X, and is also included with Game Pass.

