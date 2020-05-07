Scorn will bring sci-fi horror to PC and Xbox Series X

Since its announcement, we have received very little information about Ebb Software's sci-fi horror game Scorn and after today's new trailer release, we still don't know a whole lot about the game other than the fact that it's an exceptionally intriguing first-person sci-fi horror adventure filled with throbbing flesh-covered beings and all we know is that we want to play it, preferably soon.

Scorn is clearly heavily inspired by the works of Swiss artist H.R. Giger and, according to the Ebb Software team, Zdzislaw Bekinski, Franz Kafka, Jorge Luis Borges, Thomas Ligotti, J.G. Ballard, David Cronenberg and even David Lynch served as sources of inspiration for the project. The game is set to offer a non-linear, dream-like experience where each environment is presented as its own character holding its own secrets within. Take a look at the new trailer below.

Scorn is set to release on PC and Xbox Series X.