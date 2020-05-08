Scorn, The Medium and The Ascent are Xbox exclusives

Third-party developers had a lot of games to show during yesterdays Inside Xbox stream. In fact, it was so crammed that it was hard to keep track of what was shown and for which formats they would be released. Now, as the dust has settled and press releases have been sent out, a crafty Resetera user has noticed that three of the games shown are, in fact, console-exclusive to Xbox.

Those three games are Ebb Software's seemingly Alien inspired horror game Scorn (read more and check out trailer here), Bloober Team's supernatural horror title The Medium (read more and check out trailer here) and finally the Swedish action-RPG The Ascent (read more and check out trailer here).

If those games will remain forever or timed is still unknown, but they will all be released for PC. The Ascent will however also be released for Xbox One, while the other two are Xbox Series X only.