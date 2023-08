HQ

We were only told the PlayStation 5 version of Scorn would arrive sometime this fall when Ebb Software confirmed it earlier this summer. This made me speculate that we'd get it when the PC and Xbox Series versions turn 1 year in October. At least I got the month right.

Tonight's trailer reveals that Scorn will launch on PS5 the 3rd of October, so it'll actually arrive eleven days before the other versions' anniversary and quite a while before Halloween.