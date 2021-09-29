Scorn seems to be delayed to 2022

HQ

When Microsoft announced the first round of third party games coming to Xbox Series X back in May last year, Ebb Software's Scorn was one of them, and got quite a lot of attention as it looked like an evil nightmare from H. R. Giger.

It was originally planned for 2020, but as the pandemic struck, it was moved to 2021. But we haven't really heard much this year either, and there seems to be a good reason for this. Ebb Software has joined Kepler Interactive, a group of developers who co-own the company. And in a recent pressrelease from Kepler, we can now read:

"The 2022 slate includes hotly anticipated titles such as Sloclap's Sifu, Ebb Software's Scorn, Awaceb's Tchia, Alpha Channel's Tankhead and an unannounced title by A44."

While we haven't got any specific announcement for the game yet, it's still pretty likely we won't see Scorn released in 2021 but rather sometimes 2022 - which is entirely in line with the fact that there is no noise at all from the developers about it.

Thanks TrueAchievements