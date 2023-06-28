Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Scorn seems to be coming to PlayStation

Cryptic riddles shared on social media has answers related to classic PlayStation symbols.

Ebb Software finally released Scorn a year ago to mixed reviews. Everyone seemed to agree that it had a really scary theme though and the design was widely praised. Now it seems like a wider audience will get to join the horrors, as the Twitter account for the game is currently sharing riddles pointing towards a PlayStation 5 release.

We are talking about phrases such as "Three edges meet, they intertwine" (clearly a triangle) and "I leave my mark, a treasure shown" (which off course means an X), which are likely indicating that the former Xbox console exclusive title is becoming multiformat. We'll get back when we know more, but hopefully we won't have to wait much longer for an announcement.


