Scorn seems to be coming for PlayStation

HQ

Ebb Software finally released Scorn a year ago to mixed reviews. Everyone seemed to agree that it had a really scary theme though and the design was widely praised. Now it seems like a wider audience will get to join the horrors, as the Twitter account for the game is currently sharing riddles pointing towards a PlayStation 5 release.

We are talking about phrases such as "Three edges meet, they intertwine" (clearly a triangle) and "I leave my mark, a treasure shown" (which off course means an X), which are likely indicating that the former Xbox console exclusive title is becoming multiformat. We'll get back when we know more, but hopefully we won't have to wait much longer for an announcement.



