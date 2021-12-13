Scorn officially delayed to October 2022

HQ

Did you think we were out of 2021 delays just because the year is about to end? Think again, the year of delays continues to deliver in this department and the latest title to suffer is Scorn.

It's a horror game inspired by the art of H. R. Giger (most famous for designing the 1979 sci-fi horror movie Alien) and was originally intended to launch around the same time as Xbox Series S/X, roughly a year ago. But obviously this didn't happen and it was delayed to 2021 instead.

Now, we doubt any of our readers expected Scorn to be stealth released before Xmas, and already assumed it would be delayed, but now we've gotten a confirmation in a new trailer. It turns out the game isn't coming until October 2022 for PC and Xbox Series S/X, and it will still be included with Xbox Game Pass.