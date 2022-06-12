Cookies

Scorn

Scorn is coming this October

The first-person horror adventure will even be landing on Game Pass on day one.

HQ

As part of the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, it was just revealed that the first-person horror adventure game Scorn will be coming later this year. Based in a creepy world where everything is interconnected, we were told that the Ebb Software game will be coming to PC and Xbox consoles on October 21, 2022.

But more than that as considering this was an Xbox showcase, it was revealed that the game will also be coming to PC and Xbox Game Pass on launch day as well, meaning subscribers can check it out as part of their subscription.

Also, to mark the occasion of the news, Ebb Software shared a brand new trailer as well, which shows off another look at the unsettling title. Catch it below.

HQ
Scorn

