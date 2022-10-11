Scorn is 18.75GB and available for pre-downloading

HQ

HQ

It has been a long wait for Scorn, which originally was intended for a release about the same time as Xbox Series S/X. This obviously didn't happen, but a pandemic and a few delays later, we're now ready to experience what seems to be one of the scariest, most gruesome and best designed horror games in a very long time.

Scorn launches on Friday for PC and Xbox Series S/X, and is included with Game Pass. It offers a world designed with inspiration from H. R. Giger, most known for creating Alien's Xenomorphs, and is said to be more about exploration and puzzles rather than action. As it is now available for pre-downloading, we therefore know the file size, which is 18.75 gigabyte.

Are you ready to be frightened by Scorn on October 14?