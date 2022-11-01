Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Scorn

Scorn gets a new trailer just in time for Halloween

Ebb Software's horror adventure has also been improved with a new patch.

Yesterday it was Halloween, which is becoming just as popular all over the world as it is in USA. In video games, it has been standard for at least a decade already to do something special in time for the scary season, and off course Ebb Software wanted in on the fun.

They released the extremely horrifying Scorn for PC and Xbox Series S/X on October 14, and decided to release a Halloween trailer to show the marvelous but also offensive design as well as some gameplay. It also includes some accolades and information that patch 1.1.8.0 has been released with some quality of life updates.

Check it out below.

Scorn

ScornScore

Scorn
REVIEW. Written by Claus Larsen

Repulsive, confusing, and nauseatingly brown, Scorn is nonetheless a well-realised and atmospheric horror adventure.



