Scorn gets a new trailer just in time for Halloween

Yesterday it was Halloween, which is becoming just as popular all over the world as it is in USA. In video games, it has been standard for at least a decade already to do something special in time for the scary season, and off course Ebb Software wanted in on the fun.

They released the extremely horrifying Scorn for PC and Xbox Series S/X on October 14, and decided to release a Halloween trailer to show the marvelous but also offensive design as well as some gameplay. It also includes some accolades and information that patch 1.1.8.0 has been released with some quality of life updates.

Check it out below.