Scorn dev states that CPU is the game changer next generation

There was three games that got a lot of attention during Microsoft's Inside Xbox stream last week; The Ascent, The Medium and Scorn. All of those are PC/Xbox exclusives and the last two are console exclusive to Xbox Series X. One could imagine this is mainly because of the SSD, which has been named the game-changer for the next generation, but according to the Scorn director Ljubomir Peklar, the thing that really will make a difference is the CPU.

It is in an interview over at MSPoweruser that Peklar reveals why Scorn isn't coming for the current generation as well, and has the following explanation:

"We didn't [want to bring Scorn to current-gen consoles] because we want our game to be played at 60FPS. That would be close to impossible without big sacrifices. Next-gen is about responsiveness, smoothness and a lot less time-wasting. The problem with these features is that they are not easy to sell in videos or screenshots."

And the SSD's are not the main thing behind all this, says Peklar:

"Everyone is touting the SSD as the next big thing, and yes SSDs will help a lot with loading and moving assets, but the biggest culprit that is creating problems in the current generation is the CPU. That's where the biggest difference compared to current generation will come from."

Scorn is all about horror with a world inspired by the art of H.R Giger, and it launches together with Xbox Series X and will be included with Xbox Game Pass.