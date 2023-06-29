Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Scorn

Scorn confirmed for PlayStation 5

It'll take advantage of the DualSense in a few months.

The folks over at Ebb Software weren't exactly subtle with their teasing Twitter messages earlier this week, so this announcement was very expected.

Scorn will indeed come to PlayStation 5. Sadly, we're not given a specific release date, but the trailer below stating it'll launch this autumn makes me think PS5 owners will have to wait until the PC and Xbox Series versions become one year old in October.

In terms of unique features on Sony's console, we're told the DualSense's haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and light will make us feel truly immersed in this nasty world.

Scorn

