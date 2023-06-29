Scorn confirmed for PlayStation 5

HQ

The folks over at Ebb Software weren't exactly subtle with their teasing Twitter messages earlier this week, so this announcement was very expected.

Scorn will indeed come to PlayStation 5. Sadly, we're not given a specific release date, but the trailer below stating it'll launch this autumn makes me think PS5 owners will have to wait until the PC and Xbox Series versions become one year old in October.

In terms of unique features on Sony's console, we're told the DualSense's haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and light will make us feel truly immersed in this nasty world.