Scoop's trailer puts Rufus Sewell's Prince Andrew under pressure

One of the biggest and most infamous interviews as of recent occurred when Prince Andrew went on Newsnight and basically threw himself under the bus, confessing to a whole slate of terrible things, including a friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

This very story is being adapted into a dramatised biography by Netflix into a project called Scoop, and following some images of this film debuting recently, a trailer for the film has arrived now too, showing us Rufus Sewell's Prince Andrew being put under pressure by Gillian Anderson's Emily Maitlis.

Scoop will also see Billie Piper and Keeley Hawes starring, among others, and the film is slated to debut on Netflix as soon as April 5, 2024.