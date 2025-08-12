Scooby-Doo's Netflix series begins filming this autumn

Grab your Scooby Snacks and get ready to solve some mysteries, as Netflix's live-action Scooby-Doo series is going to start filming in the next couple of months.

The series is a collaboration between Warner Bros. and Netflix, and WB Television Group CEO and chairman confirmed to Variety that the show is going to start filming this fall/autumn if all goes to plan.

The show will be a prequel, focusing on friends Daphne and Shaggy as they spend their summer at a camp in the woods, only to find themselves embroiled in a mystery starring two more teens and a Great Dane puppy.