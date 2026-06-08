Scooby-Doo will be a real dog in Netflix's live-action prequel series Scooby-Doo: Origins

While we always kind of knew what to expect from Netflix's casting of the actors for the live-action prequel series, Scooby-Doo: Origins, the big question has always been how the streamer would approach the titular and famed Great Dane, Scooby-Doo. In every adaptation of Scooby-Doo prior, an animated dog has been utilised, but clearly Netflix wants to set itself apart from the rest by instead bringing on a real puppy to star in the coming project.

As has been confirmed via Netflix Tudum and shown in a brief social media clip, Scooby-Doo will officially be a real puppy in the coming show, with an adorable Great Dane pup chosen for the occasion. We aren't told if the pup has a real name it goes by when off-set, but we are told that the dog will have a crucial role in regards to setting up the story of this saga.

"Scooby-Doo: Origins will follow Shaggy and his old pal Daphne Blake during their final summer at camp. The teens become embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely, lost Great Dane puppy that may have witnessed a supernatural murder. With help from the pragmatic and scientific townie Velma Dinkley and the strange but ever-so-handsome new kid Fred Jones, they set out to solve the case that's pulling them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all their secrets."

Beyond this, we aren't told much else about how this show serves as an origin story for Mystery Inc., but Paul Walter Hauser's involvement in an undisclosed role is set to be key too...

As for the other members of the young cast, you can read more about that over here.