We are The Caretakers

Sci-fi tactical RPG We Are The Caretakers announced for Xbox consoles

10% of the game's revenue is going to the Rhino Recovery Fund.

We Are The Caretakers is a sci-fi turn-based squad management RPG which aims to raise awareness of important issues. In the game player will have to "assemble arcane teams of protectors to defend your planet and the endangered wildlife you rely on". With the game, the team is hoping people can "think about how we're taking care of the world we live in."

Moreover, Heart Shaped Games knows "actions speak louder than words", so they also promised to donate 10% of net revenue from We Are The Caretakers to Wildlife Conservation Network's Rhino Recovery Fund.

The game was recently announced by its developer Heart Shaped Games, and we were told that We Are The Caretakers will launch in Steam Early Access on April 22, the Earth Day. Back then, PC was the only platform revealed, but during the Xbox Indie Twitch showcase earlier, we got to know that the game will also land on Xbox Series and Xbox One later in 2021.

"We don't just want to raise awareness of important issues with our game, we want to have a quantifiable impact," said Scott Brodie, founder, Heart Shaped Games. "The [email protected] team have been tremendous partners in getting the word out there, and both entertaining and enlightening Xbox players later this year."

Check the trailer below.

