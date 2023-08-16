Sci-fi shooting takes centre stage in Hyenas gameplay trailer

HQ

Sega and Creative Assembly haven't exactly shared a huge amount of firm information about Hyenas ever since it was announced. To this end, we still don't know when the game will be actually launching, but we do know that fans will be able to partake in an upcoming closed beta for a new look at the shooter.

As announced alongside a new gameplay trailer that puts the sci-fi shooting systems in the game on centre stage, including that of the zero-G gameplay and the various unique abilities each character will possess, we're told that from late August, some will be able to jump into a closed beta.

The beta will run from August 31 until September 11, and users can register to be part of this beta via the Steam Playtest.

Otherwise, anyone heading to Germany for Gamescom next week will be able to check out Hyenas for themselves, as it will be playable at Sega's massive booth in Hall 8.

Check out the new gameplay trailer below, and also the official key art for the game.