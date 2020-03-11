Sci-fi MMO Starborne going into open beta in April

It's been a while since we last checked in on sci-fi MMRTS Starborne, but there's a fairly major landmark coming up with the game about to head into open beta. The public testing phase is due to start on April 2 and the doors will fling up with an overhauled map and a number of gameplay improvements for players to get to grips with.

"I'm so proud of the new map design," Solid Clouds CEO Stefán Gunnarsson wrote. "It really manages to condense all the lessons we've learned over the past 5 years. With it, we are both catering to more play styles and also able to supercharge the deeply player-driven political side of the game."

Alongside the map, the game is getting new victory conditions, improved technical performance, and an in-game tutorial to help get newcomers up to speed. Check out the trailer below to see the game in action.