Sci-fi card battler Haxity heading to Early Access in late May

This week we got our first look at Haxity, a new cyberpunk-themed deck-builder with roguelite mechanics (that means it's like a roguelike with permadeath and procedurally generated elements but with a progression system that runs in the background between restarts) that offers both PVP battles and a roguelite campaign for players to dive into.

The game is being developed by Norwegian outfit Megapop, and they're launching the game on Steam Early Access on May 26, at which time we'll be getting two game modes (Versus and Campaign - pretty self-explanatory names right there) in a card battler that's styled like a fighting game with "punches, kicks and cybernetics dictating the flow of battle" over three phases of combat.

Take a closer look at the trailer below if this sounds like your cup of tea, and there's a handful of screens below that, too.