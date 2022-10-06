Sci-fi action-adventure Hubris will launch on PS5's PS VR2 after its PC VR release

HQ

The past Gamescom had several significant differences compared to the ones before coming from a three-year hiatus, and one of them was the increased number of interesting virtual reality titles. At Gamereactor we've talked about Fast Travel Games, Dark Slope or Hellsweeper, not to mention Cosmonious High or The Last Worker, but today we want to focus on the game we spent more time with: Hubris, by Cyborn.

"We've tried to make a game that's accessible for the broad audience but still attracts the people who are familiar with VR and are searching for the big VR titles", says engine engineer Wouter Beert in the video below, "and thus we started with this action-adventure type of game with a lot of platforming and of course a really nice narrative to keep it all together and as the game progresses you'll just get more and more challenges while still experiencing new beautiful worlds".

Hubris was interesting in terms of visual fidelity, little immersive details (such as feeling bumps on the floor, its face models, or how it prevents graphics from clipping), and the varied but not too stressing type of action it delivers, including shooting, climbing, or exploring and dealing with different objects. Think Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge meets Lone Echo II.

Even though we're playing with the Oculus Quest 2 in the video, it was on PC VR (Rift) mode, as the game will release first and foremost on desktop VR "for all major headsets" before this year's end. After that, the devs "will put some time into a Quest 2 port", however, it won't make it to Sony PS4's old generation VR, as the PlayStation port will be "exclusively PS5 with the PS VR2", given the recommended specs.

The game will be the first entry into a new sci-fi transmedia saga by Cyborn and within it's "quite a big story" you play the role of a recruit sent by the Triple-O to find agent Cyanha in the Twin plant system. Its campaign will last for around four to five hours.