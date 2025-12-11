Scientists uncover moment humans first made fire

HQ

Scientists in the United Kingdom have uncovered the oldest-known evidence of deliberate fire-making by humans: a Neanderthal hearth dating to about 415,000 years ago. The discovery, made at a former brick clay pit near Barnham in Suffolk, pushes back the timeline for controlled fire far earlier than previously believed.

Oldest-known evidence of deliberate fire-making by humans

Researchers found heated clay, shattered flint tools and two pieces of iron pyrite (a mineral that throws sparks when struck against flint) indicating that early humans intentionally created and repeatedly used fire at the site. The hearth sat beside what was once a watering hole and appears to have been a regular camp spot.

The team says the evidence shows Neanderthals transported pyrite specifically to make fire, challenging old assumptions about their abilities. Until now, the earliest proof of fire-making dated to only about 50,000 years ago in northern France. This new find shows that early Neanderthals were far more advanced than often portrayed.

Earliest proof dated to only about 50,000 years ago

Controlled fire would have been central to survival in colder climates such as Britain, enabling cooking, warmth, nighttime gatherings and potentially supporting the development of social bonds and language. Cooking also helped early humans digest tougher foods, freeing energy for brain growth.

The site predates the earliest fossils of Homo sapiens, suggesting Neanderthals were the fire-makers. Though no human remains were found at Barnham, nearby discoveries of Neanderthal bone fragments strengthen the case. Tests indicate the hearth burned repeatedly at temperatures above 700°C, confirming deliberate use rather than natural wildfire. For more, the research was published on Wednesday in the journal Nature.