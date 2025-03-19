Scientists trying to bring back the woolly mammoth create a woolly mouse

HQ

For years now, scientists have been experimenting with genetics in the hopes of bringing back extinct species like the woolly mammoth. Texas-based company Colossal Biosciences has been attracting headlines by saying it's going to bring back the mammoth and dodo bird.

Colossal Biosciences focuses on identifying key traits of extinct animals, hoping it can genetically engineer them into living animals. Not only could this apparently bring back extinct animals, but it could help with conserving endangered species we have on Earth right now.

Last week, researches at the company revealed they'd managed to create a mouse with long, thick, woolly hair. The plan is now to do the same with Asian elephants, but there are critics who don't believe this is bringing anything back.

"You're not actually resurrecting anything - you're not bringing back the ancient past," said Christopher Preston, a wildlife and environment expert at the University of Montana (via Sky News). "You might be able to alter the hair pattern of an Asian elephant or adapt it to the cold, but it's not bringing back a woolly mammoth. It's changing an Asian elephant."

This is an ad:

The results are yet to be vetted by independent scientists, so we'll have to see what comes of the creation of a woolly mouse.