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A group of scientists have set sail for Greenland to study if glacier melt could disrupt Atlantic currents, according to Reuters. An international team of around 80 experts and crew will spend five to six weeks looking into how Greenland's rapidly melting glaciers are breaking into the ocean.

The report states that the mission is focused on a possible climate tipping point, as researches want to understand if freshwater from the Greenland ice sheet could interfere with the Atlantic current system. Those currents help regulate Europe's climate, so a potential disruption could further contribute to more extreme weather and rising sea levels. The expedition will gather rare data from beneath the ice, as the research ship RRS Sir David Attenborough carries the submersible Boaty McBoatface [sic], which is capable of diving up to 1,500 metres below the glacier mélange (a mixed ass), to map the interaction between ice, snow, and seawater at the meeting point between glaciers and the ocean.