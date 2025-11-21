Scientists sent moss into the vacuum of space... Today, they reveal it survived 283 days

HQ

Researchers in Japan have reported that moss spores exposed to open space for nine months managed to survive and grow once returned to Earth, raising new optimism for future space agriculture.

The spores were sent to the International Space Station in 2022 and mounted outside the station for 283 days, facing extreme temperatures, radiation and the vacuum of space. They were brought back to Earth in early 2023 and tested in the lab. Scientists said most of the spores remained viable and were able to germinate, demonstrating a resilience far beyond expectations.

The new study suggests that simple plants could withstand long periods in space and potentially support ecosystems on the Moon or Mars. Researchers believe the spores' protective outer layers helped shield them from radiation and other damage. Using the collected data, the team estimated that the spores might survive in space for as long as 15 years.

The research was published in iScience.