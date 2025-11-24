Scientists recover first treasures from Spanish galleon San José, the "'holy grail of shipwrecks"

HQ

Colombian researchers have retrieved a cannon, three coins, and a porcelain cup from the depths of the Caribbean where the Spanish galleon San José sank in 1708 after a British attack.

The galleon, traveling to Europe with treasure to fund the Spanish succession war, is believed to hold gold and silver coins, emeralds, and other valuables potentially worth billions of euros. The wreck lies about 600 meters below the surface.

Spain, Colombia, and United States

The recovery is part of a government-authorized scientific expedition focused on research rather than seizure of treasure. The recovered items will undergo conservation in a dedicated laboratory.

The San José's sinking, historically attributed to a British ambush, remains subject to study, and legal disputes over ownership continue between Spain, Colombia, and United States investors. For more details, check out the video below.