Scientists have nearly cracked Leonardo Da Vinci's DNA

HQ

Who was Leonardo Da Vinci? What sort of person was he, how was his physical health, were many of his works even authentic? These are all questions that scientists are now looking to answer by conducting a massive genetic investigation to pinpoint the famed inventor's DNA.

As per Science Daily, the investigation is nearing its conclusion. Scientists have combed through DNA spanning 21 generations, starting with Da Vinci's living descendants, and now seem to be nearing the artist-scientist-inventor's DNA.

This effort has been undertaken by an organisation called the Leonardo da Vinci DNA Project, which was responsible for also confirming the existence of the Da Vinci family tomb in the Church of Santa Croce in Vinci. The hope is that this location will provide DNA for Da Vinci's immediate family members.

The genetic tracing has used a method that has followed Y chromosome information throughout generations, and the process of tracking Da Vinci DNA across several centuries has been documented in the new book Genia Da Vinci, which was published by experts from the Leonardo Da Vinci Heritage Association. It will be accommodated by an upcoming documentary too and even an international film.

This is an ad: