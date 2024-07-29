Scientists have made a spoon that aims to help dementia patients

HQ

The clever folk over at the University of Sheffield have come up with an invention that is supposed to help dementia sufferers remember the taste of certain foods and to help them maintain a healthy nutrition level.

The product is known as Tasty Spoon and is said to use electrostimulation to enhance flavours and aid those who struggle with loss of taste, and to help them combat malnutrition, with the product being inspired by the story of a man who only ate toast for five years due to lacking the taste sense that would help him differ between foods.

Speaking about Tasty Spoon, Sheffield University's Dr Christian Morgner stated, "A loss of taste can remove the enjoyment of food which impacts patient wellbeing as food plays such a significant role in our lives. This is especially prevalent in patients who live alone or in public care homes with more generalised nutrition. In a heartfelt disclosure, an individual shared that he only ate toast for the past five years, as to him there's no difference between toast and a regular Sunday roast."

As of right now, a functioning version of Tasty Spoon is in development, with plans to test and research the effects that the spoon has on dementia sufferers once a proof-of-concept has been created.

