Scientists have found microplastics in men's penises

HQ

Recently, researchers and scientists found disturbing amounts of microplastics in men's testicles, and now looking at the other major part of the male genitalia, it seems microplastics can be found there, too.

According to researchers who spoke with Sky News, In 80% of samples taken of penile tissue, microplastics of up to 2 micrometres (as small as two thousandths of a millimetre) were found. "The detection of microplastics in penile tissue raises inquiries on the ramifications of environmental pollutants on sexual health," scientists said.

"Our study presents a ground-breaking investigation into the presence of microplastics in penile tissue," they added. The microplastics found were largely made up of polyproplene, polyethylene, and terephthalate, which are mainly used in packaging.

Microplastics can enter our body through food, the air we breathe, or even what we touch, so it is hard to avoid them, but scientists are hoping we can diminish their presence by shedding light on the issues they can cause.

This is an ad: